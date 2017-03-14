SC Senate panel holds off on ‘dark money’ bill

An attempt to require so-called “dark money” political groups to disclose their donors when they are involved in South Carolina elections hit a problem in a state Senate committee Tuesday.

According to The State newspaper, a Senate panel held off on voting for a bill by Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, after several advocacy groups worried the proposal would set up their donors for retaliation once lawmakers found the lists.

The newspaper reports that nonprofit groups can use donor money to drive political issues or defeat candidates, but are not required to reveal their donors.

Leatherman’s bill would require political groups to reveal the names, addresses and employers of individuals who donate $1,000 or more.

It also would require the groups to disclose how they spend money to electioneer in favor of an issue or to defeat a candidate. Currently, such groups only need to disclose how much they spend.