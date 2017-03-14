SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The SC House has voted to show its displeasure with the state’s public safety director by stripping his salary from next year’s budget.

— Senators are advancing a bill that would eventually raise nearly $800 million more for roads through tax and fee increases.

— Some air travelers across the state will face canceled flights as a blizzard blankets the northeast.

— Greenville now benefitting from the NCAA’s decision to end playoffs boycott after Confederate battle flag’s removal from Statehouse grounds.