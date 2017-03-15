Senate panel advances measure allowing limited industrial hemp research program

A state Senate agriculture panel on Wednesday advanced a proposed experimental research program for farmers to begin growing industrial hemp.

Technically, growing the plant closely related to marijuana is legal in South Carolina under a 2014 law, but no state agencies are offering the required permits. Hemp contains much less THC than marijuana, which means it does not cause the same “high” sensation. It is used for a variety of products like clothing, paper, construction materials and even biofuel. American manufacturers and processors often use hemp, but it is usually imported from other countries. Hemp farming had been banned nationally for decades before Congress moved to ease regulations three years ago.

Senators in an agricultural subcommittee signaled their early support for a proposal that would have the state Department of Agriculture partner with Clemson University and the State Law Enforcement Division to create the “South Carolina Industrial Hemp Program.” The program would permit farmers to grow small amounts of the crop next year.

“Without those three entities working together, we can’t get anything going,” Palmetto Biomass founder Wes Bryant said. “Ultimately, it’s legal in South Carolina to grow, but you can’t get a permit to do it.”

Law enforcement groups have concerns about industrial hemp potentially serving as cover for unscrupulous farmers to grow marijuana. South Carolina Sheriff’s Association director Jarrod Bruder asked senators to align the bill more with a House version, which requires random lab inspections and limits farmers to no more than 15 acres per permit.

“I wouldn’t say we endorse (the House bill),” Bruder told senators. “But it got to a point where we could hold our nose and say it was good, it was something we could live with.”

Bryant said he is okay with inspections — adding he thought it unlikely illegal marijuana farmers would go to all the trouble of registering with the state. But he opposed limiting how much land farmers could use for hemp, warning that other states have already done similar programs and are already moving towards full-fledged farms.

“If South Carolina comes in with this little, itty-bitty pilot program, you’re going to be competing with farmers in other states that already have tried-and-true crops,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “The guys in South Carolina that are wanting to start this up are going to be competing with those right across the border” in North Carolina, which already has such a program.

Senators said more work is needed on the legislation, but they advanced it to the full Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday due to time concerns with roughly three months remaining in this year’s legislative session. The committee could take up the bill next week.