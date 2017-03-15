Statehouse Roundup: House stays into late hours to approve budget plan

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

House lawmakers stayed into the early morning hours Wednesday as they approved an $8 billion General Fund budget ($27.4 billion in total funds) following a marathon session that began more than 15 hours earlier.

The budget plan passed in a 113-5 vote, with the “no” votes split between three Democrats and two Republicans. Since the vote actually happened Wednesday, the House briefly adjourned before returning for Wednesday’s session minures later to give the plan a required third reading before it can head to the Senate.

Some highlights from Tuesday’s debate:

— Members voted to show their displeasure with the state’s public safety director by stripping his salary from their budget. The 76-20 vote for the amendment to eliminate Leroy Smith’s position and pay came early in Tuesday’s debate. While only the governor can fire a Cabinet official, the House can refuse to authorize or fund the position. Tuesday’s House vote would survive any potential veto from Gov. Henry McMaster. Supporters said morale is low at the Department of Public Safety and road deaths are increasing as the agency is having trouble hiring and keeping troopers. Opponents said legislators are interfering with a Cabinet agency outside their purview.

— A proposal that would fire the staff of a state-run school for at-risk youth and turn its operations over to Clemson University remained in the plan. Lawmakers spent more than an hour debating the future of John de la Howe school in McCormick County, which was founded as an orphanage in 1797 but has expanded over the past three decades to house students who have been expelled from traditional schools due to behavioral issues. However, the school’s L.S. Brice school lost its accreditation last year and its declining enrollment has dropped to no more than three dozen students despite a $5 million budget.

— The Senate Finance Committee advanced a bill Tuesday that would eventually raise nearly $800 million in additional funds each year for roadwork. However, senators expect a hard fight on the floor, especially after the committee approved a higher gas tax increase (an eventual 12 cents per-gallon) than the House’s 10 cents per-gallon and removed House language centralizing the agency’s leadership. But at least one senator has threatened to kill the bill via filibuster unless the agency’s reform measures are also included.

— An attempt to require so-called “dark money” political groups to disclose their donors when they are involved in South Carolina elections hit a problem in a state Senate committee Tuesday. According to The State newspaper, a Senate panel held off on voting for the bill after several advocacy groups worried the proposal would set up their donors for retaliation. The newspaper reports that nonprofit groups can use donor money to drive political issues or defeat candidates, but current law does not require they reveal their donors.

— Meanwhile, another Senate panel on Tuesday moved forward with a $700,000 plan to help the flood-wrecked town of Nichols recover from Hurricane Matthew.The proposal was approved unanimously by the panel and would help the town repair its public buildings and replace damaged vehicles following the flood that rendered more than 80 percent of the town’s homes uninhabitable. Nichols would have to repay the state if the town receives federal recovery aid for the same purpose. Meanwhile, similar language was included in the House budget plan.