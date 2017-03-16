SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Congressman Mark Sanford went against his own party on a House Republican bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

— The SC Senate is moving legislation that requires bars carry a minimum of $1 million liability insurance in case a drunk customer causes a crash.

— State senators also approved legislation Wednesday that attempts to lower often-exorbitant college textbook costs.

— Authorities have arrested a 74-year-old Mount Pleasant man accused of fatally shooting his wife.