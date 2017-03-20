SC lawmakers consider allowing teens to get dating violence protection orders

South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow teenagers who are the victims of dating violence to get court orders of protection without their parent’s consent. It would let teens 16 and up to get the order of protection.

The Post and Courier reports that the proposed legislation would also require education in public schools on teen-dating violence, and increases penalties for those who commit related crimes.

Under the legislation teens who are convicted would be guilty of a felony and serve a maximum of 10 years consecutive to any other charge.

A state Senate subcommittee put off voting on the bill because some senators have a problem with increasing penalties for teens who commit dating violence. One of those concerns is giving teens the same punishment as adults convicted of domestic violence.

Heath Taylor of the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, told the newspaper that the proposed penalties are too harsh since a lot of teen students may not understand when they’re breaking the laws.

Chairman of the subcommittee Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, said the legislation is not dead and that lawmakers will work on amendments and take another look at the bill.