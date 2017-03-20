SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— President Trump’s proposed budget plan would have a significant impact in South Carolina schools, if adopted without change by Congress.

— Beaufort County and the town of Bluffton are working together to preserve one of the community’s oldest structures.

— USC Coach Frank Martin asked about Confederate battle flag outside the Greenville arena during an ESPN interview after his team’s win.

— A Charleston jury awarded $1.3 million to a couple who said they were arrested for complaining about racial profiling by a state trooper.