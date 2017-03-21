Friend of Dylann Roof sentenced to two years in prison

A Lexington County man who prosecutors said knew about Dylann Roof’s plans to attack churchgoers at Emanuel AME Church but did not tell authorities has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

A federal judge sentenced 22-year-old Joey Meek to 27 months Tuesday morning, nearly 11 months after Meek pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony. Meek admitted to the FBI that he was aware of his friend and roommate Roof’s hopes to start a race war and kill black churchgoers, but insisted he had not taken his friend seriously. Investigators say he realized Roof was behind the June 2015 shootings, but told family members not to contact authorities about Roof.

Prosecutors had argued Joey Meek should receive the maximum eight year penalty for his failure to report what Roof had said, thus fatally endangering the nine victims. However, District Judge Richard Gergel noted last week that Meek was not being punished for failing to report Roof’s plans, but because he tried to cover up his connections to the shooter after the fact. Meek received a reduced sentence because he cooperated with investigators once he was charged.

Meek apologized during Tuesday’s hearing. “I’m really, really sorry. A lot of beautiful lives were taken,” he said, choking up.

In the end, Gergel said Meek’s sentence was meant to act as a deterrent for anyone else who may fail to come forward about plots that put innocent lives in danger.

Roof was convicted in December 2016 of 33 federal charges, including hate crimes. He was sentenced to death a month later.