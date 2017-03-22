Former SC governor: Gov. McMaster should consider suspending ties to political consultant

A former South Carolina governor said his fellow Republican Gov. Henry McMaster should take a break from his relationship with a political consultant who is the subject of a state corruption investigation.

Former Gov. David Beasley told The Charleston Post and Courier that McMaster should put aside his friendship with Richard Quinn and possibly shelve the political-business relationship until things are worked out.

Beasley’s comments came as Statehouse corruption investigators requested documents, interviewed witnesses and look into the operations of the powerful Republican consultant. McMaster has recruited Quinn for his 2018 reelection campaign.

McMaster this week was unwilling to describe the multi-year investigation as a “political witch hunt,” words used by the attorney for now-suspended state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, after he was indicted for misusing personal campaign spending last week. A State Grand Jury indictment accused Courson of paying Quinn more than $247,000 in exchange for the consultant turning around and repaying him nearly $133,000.

The special prosecutor in the cases is Democratic First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, whose focus apppears to have all been Republicans so far.

Beasley told the newspaper that McMaster is a loyal friend and customer and would not end his relationship with his longtime political consultant over reports of Quinn’s ties to the Statehouse probe. Beasley, a Republican was governor from 1995-1999.