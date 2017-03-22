No vote yet on governor’s appointees to SC Ports Authority

A vote by state Senators on two nominees for the South Carolina Ports Authority appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster’s was put off Wednesday due to an investigation of three Republican legislators.

According to The Post and Courier a review and oversight committee did not take any action to advance the nominations of Kenneth Jackson who is a vice president with SCANA Corp. and William Jones who is an environmental lawyer from Bluffton.

Both nominees have loose ties to Richard Quinn and Associates, that’s the campaign consulting firm that has come under review of investigators.

The newspaper reported Tuesday that SCANA, the company that Jackson is employed by, is a client of Richard Quinn and Associates.

In his testimony to senators, Jackson told lawmakers that he was not involved with SCANA’s choice of Richard Quinn and Associates.

Jones made it clear to senators that he too had no role in his law partner choosing Richard Quinn and Associates,

Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, who chaired the committee meeting said even though that the nominees had only vague connections to Quinn and Associates, both individuals still have to be vetted thoroughly.

The lack of action by lawmakers on the nominees probably would not have happened if the Statehouse wasn’t under a shadow of alleged corruption highlighted by the criminal indictments of Republicans like former House Speaker Bobby Harrell and former Majority Leader Jim Merrill.

Records indicate that the Ports Authority between 2013 and 2016 spent more than $1.3 million on public relations services from companies with involvement to Richard Quinn and Associates.

Richard Quinn and Associates was also named in last week’s indictment of Sen. John Courson, R-Richland.