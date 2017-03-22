SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Lockheed Martin has confirmed a report that it plans to shift production of its F-16 “Fighting Falcon” fighter plane from to Greenville.

— A bill allowing legal adults to openly carry a gun in South Carolina without a permit is heading to the state House floor.

— The House also unanimously approved a bill that would make it easier for the public to request government documents.

— A Simpsonville high school student is facing charges after another student was hospitalized from eating THC-laced gummy bears.