South Carolina would see large health care cost increases under Trumpcare

A nonpartisan policy group said South Carolina is at the top of the list for expected increased health care costs under legislation being proposed by Republicans in the U.S. House.

A report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates South Carolina residents enrolled in the American Health Care Plan (ACHA) — simultaneously nicknamed Trumpcare and Ryancare — could see their insurance premiums increase by 86 percent, the 12th-highest rate of increase in the nation.

CBPP Senior Policy Analyst Tara Shaw explained that the new health care plan would increase rates in South Carolina because it gives the same amount of tax relief to people in populated areas with cheaper health care options as it would to people living in rural areas where health care costs are more expensive.

“Health insurance can be much more expensive in rural areas and proposals like having a flat tax credits are going to hurt those areas dis-proportionally,” said Shaw.

The ACHA eliminates cost-sharing programs for low-income and older populations. Without these plans those groups would see increased deductible rates at hospitals and primary care facilities. Senior Policy Analyst Tara Shaw said the Affordable Care Act, better known by the nickname “Obamacare,” lowered these costs by providing insurance companies with extra money to reduce costs for people with lower incomes.

“The House plan gets ride of that entirely,” said Shaw. “More people would face high deductible plans and high cost sharing.”

Older Americans would bear the burden of paying for the new health care system because Trumpcare changes the formula for how tax credits get distributed. People under the age of 30 would receive a $2,000 credit for health care. As person gets older the tax credit would also increase but Shaw explains that a person over the age of 60 would not get enough relief to match the higher costs of health care relative to their age.

“While the credit might be sufficient and very helpful for people at the younger end of the scale,” explains Shaw. “For older people it doesn’t nearly match up with the premiums that they face or compare well with the assistance they get under today’s law.”

Several House members oppose the bill, led most prominently by Rep. Mark Sanford, R-SC. Sanford believes that the ACHA leaves too much of the Affordable Care Act in place and that the entire program should be repealed.The House is expected to vote on the new health care law Thursday afternoon.