Statehouse Roundup: House committee advances ‘constitutional carry’

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

— The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday sent to the full House a bill that would allow legal gun owners to carry a handgun without needing a state concealed weapons permit (CWP). Sponsor State Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, has argued the Constitution’s second amendment recognizes the right to carry without needing a government permit to do so. Most Republicans on the committee supported the measure. However, Democratic opponents — joined by one other GOP legislator — said eliminating the permits will make it harder for law enforcement to determine who is legally carrying a handgun and who is not. The measure was sent to the House floor in a 15-7 vote.

— Both sides of the debate on raising the state’s gas tax to pay for roads were at the Statehouse Tuesday making their pitches to lawmakers. South Carolina Chamber of Commerce President Ted Pitts said a lack of action costs the state’s drivers. But Daniel Brennan of the group Americans for Prosperity – South Carolina said his organization (along with a handful of conservative senators) will strongly oppose the bill unless the state Transportation Commission is eliminated and/or taxpayers are given income tax cuts to offset the increase they’d pay in gas taxes.

— A proposal that could charge a drug dealer with manslaughter if the heroin they sell ends up causing a fatal overdose for their customer is headed to the Senate floor. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday advanced the measure by State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, that would allow law enforcement to arrest drug dealers on involuntary manslaughter charges under such circumstances. Senators agreed to support the bill once Hembree reluctantly reduced his proposed 15-years maximum penalty down to five years, which matches existing manslaughter law.

— The Judiciary Committee also advanced a proposal that would scale back law enforcement’s role in charging students for “disturbing schools.” Current law allows police to arrest anyone who behaves in “an obnoxious manner” on school grounds, which civil rights groups say leads to charges against misbehaving students rather than in-school discipline. Senators agreed to a compromise that would still allow officers to arrest students for behavioral issues, but only after the students have been suspended and refuse to comply.

— Gov. Henry McMaster is seeking to replace two State Ports Authority board members, including removing his former opponent in the lieutenant governor’s race who currently chairs the board. The Charleston Post & Courier reports Pat McKinney, who finished third in the 2014 Republican primary before former Gov. Nikki Haley appointed him to the board, had questioned thousands of dollars the Ports Authority spent with political consultant Richard Quinn & Associates. Quinn is a longtime political adviser to McMaster whose ties with the Statehouse are under investigation by a special prosecutor. Quinn was identified in last week’s indictment of State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland. The indictment claimed Courson’s campaign paid Quinn’s firm $247,000. Nearly half of that money was then paid to Courson’s personal accounts.