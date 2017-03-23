Another subpoena issued in South Carolina political corruption investigation

A state grand jury subpoenaed BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina as part of its ongoing probe into public corruption at the South Carolina State House.

According to The Post and Courier the state’s largest health insurer is short on giving details regarding the request for information that the subpoena seeks. In a statement the company said that like many other organizations in South Carolina, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina received a grand jury subpoena on the issue. Blue Cross said it has responded to the subpoena. Under South Carolina law grand jury proceedings are secret.

The investigation into political corporation is being led by special prosecutor David Pascoe and centers on political consultant Richard Quinn & Associates, whose clients include several elected state officials.

Last week the State House corruption probe indicted state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland. He is accused of channeling campaign money to himself for personal use through Richard Quinn & Associates.

As of yet no one at Richard Quinn & Associates has been charged with any anything.

The newspaper reports that BlueCross declined to reveal if it employs or has in the past employed Richard Quinn & Associates.