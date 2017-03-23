FCC votes to crack down on contraband prison phones after hearing from SC correctional officer

The FCC has taken a first step towards making it easier for states to block contraband cell phones in prisons.

An order approved Thursday would simplify the process for prisons to use “Contraband Interdiction Systems” to detect cell signals in a specific area. Commissioners voted unanimously after hearing testimony from former South Carolina correctional Captain Robert Johnson. Johnson was shot six times in 2010 at his Sumter County home in what investigators said was a hit organized by an inmate using a smuggled cell phone.

“This was an attempted murder on my life on the orders of a locked-up gang member using cell phones,” he told commissioners. “This sounds like something out of South America. This technology may have been able to stop this from happening and it was available.”

South Carolina corrections officials have been lobbying the FCC to make the change for years, but had no luck under the Obama Administration. The agency has argued a 1934 telecommunications law means it can only allow federal agencies to jam airwaves, not state ones. With Trump nominee Ajit Pai now chairing the commission, the issue has moved to the forefront. “Finding and removing contraband cellphones is the most dangerous part of (prison officers’) job,” Pai said.

However, the agency still says only Congress can change the old law.

Johnson accused wireless companies of blocking efforts to jam phone signals in prisons. “The South Carolina Department of Corrections conducted a test before I was shot to show that jamming techniques would work,” he told the commission. “But the cell phone industry and its friends have done everything possible to hinder and muddy the waters in order to gain time and hope everyone would forget and move on to other things.”

State corrections officials last year set aside $1.3 million for a Cell Phone Interdiction System at five maximum-security prisons. The CPIS would not be able to block phone signals, but it would be able to detect when a phone is turned on. Corrections officers would then try to track down the source. Thursday’s rules change would allow South Carolina to get FCC approval much more quickly.

FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn — a South Carolina native — voted for the idea, but said the commission also needs to reduce the exorbitant fees charged by some prisons for phone calls as a way to reduce smuggling. “(There are) challenges faced by families struggling to keep in touch with their incarcerated loved ones,” she said. “And positive dividends connectivity brings when it comes to inmate behavior and attitude.”

The order does require corrections officials make arrangements with every wireless carrier in their coverage area and also mandates the carriers make a reasonable effort to cooperate.