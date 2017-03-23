SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Coastal Carolina University says it has made changes to its financial procedures after learning it was scammed out of more than $1 million.

— The FCC has taken steps towards cracking down on contraband cell phones in prisons after hearing testimony from a former SC captain.

— Two SC Republicans among those not supporting House GOP health care plan.

— SLED says they were unable to determine the cause of a fire that killed four family members in Lexington this week.