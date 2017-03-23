Statehouse Roundup: Haley says she ‘experienced the wrath’ of Quinn and Associates

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

— Former Gov. Nikki Haley waded into the accusations against a powerful South Carolina political consultant whose firm has been named as part of an investigation into corruption at the Statehouse. Haley posted on Twitter that she “experienced the wrath” of Richard Quinn and Associates and McAlister Communications during her outsider-style campaign for the Governor’s Office in 2010.

“SC consultants will do Everything to maintain control and keep the money flowing,” she continued in the Wednesday morning post. The former governor did not offer any further details and Quinn told the Charleston Post and Courier he did not know to what Haley was referring. Quinn backed then-Attorney General Henry McMaster in an unsuccessful bid for governor that year, as Haley defeated McMaster and several other Republicans.

During that campaign, Haley was accused of having an affair. However, the accusation came from libertarian blogger Will Folks and another consultant Larry Marchant, neither of whom are affiliated with Quinn nor McMaster. Haley was also revealed to have been paid by a hospital and engineering firm which both had business before the state — although those accusations came from the late Camden Republican John Rainey who also was not affiliated with the Quinns.

Two of Haley’s top staffers during her time as governor — Trey Walker and Rob Godfrey — do have connections with Richard Quinn and Associates (Walker is currently Gov. McMaster’s chief of staff). Walker worked with the firm on several campaigns, while Godfrey was McMaster’s spokesman during the 2010 race.

The State Grand Jury has subpoenaed several agencies and state officials over documents related to Richard Quinn and Associates. The jury is doing so at the request of First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, who is investigating possible corruption at the Statehouse on behalf of Attorney General Alan Wilson (another Quinn client). Last week, the grand jury indicted State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, over payments he received from the firm. The indictment claims Courson’s campaign paid the firm more than $240,000, of which nearly half made its way back into Courson’s personal accounts.

— Meanwhile, concerns about Quinn and that investigation caused a Senate panel to hold off on approving McMaster’s picks to the State Ports Authority board. According to The Charleston Post and Courier, a review and oversight committee did not take any action to advance the nominations of Kenneth Jackson and William Jones. Both nominees have loose ties to Richard Quinn and Associates. Jackson’s employer SCANA uses the firm while Jones’ law partner State Rep. Weston Newton, R-Bluffton, is another Quinn client. The Ports Authority has also paid more than $1.2 million to the firm over the past four years, according to the newspaper.

— Legislators in the South Carolina House on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill that would make it easier for the public to request government documents — and limits the fees those agencies can charge to get them. The House legislation approved 93-0 sets a 30-day time limit for the government to provide documents under the Freedom of Information Act once it determines what needs to be redacted. The House has approved similar legislation for the past three sessions, but each has stalled in the Senate.

— A House panel on Wednesday unanimously gave its approval to a bill requiring employers provide additional workplace accommodations for pregnant employees or new mothers in South Carolina. The measure next goes to the full House Judiciary Committee next week. State Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Richland, said an example of the new accomodations include allowing a pregnant mother to carry water with her, or be given a stool if her job requires standing.

— Supporters of a proposal that would have given women legal recourse if they felt they were facing discriminatory pay due to their gender claim a Summerville Republican intentionally used a series of motions and procedural moves to prevent a vote in subcommittee Wednesday. The paper reports State Rep. Chris Murphy filed several motions that caused the meeting to drag on past 10 a.m., when it could no longer hold any votes because the House was in session. Murphy argued he was not trying to kill the bill. House rules do not allow committees to meet while the chamber is in session.