Charles ‘Pug’ Ravenel, whose charismatic campaign for governor ended on a technicality, passes away

A Charleston investment banker whose charismatic campaign for governor seemed certain for success before the state Supreme Court ruled him ineligible has died. Charles “Pug” Ravenel was 79 years old and passed Saturday from natural causes, according to an obituary published in the Post and Courier newspaper.

Ravenel had only recently moved back to the Lowcountry when he sought the Democratic Party’s 1974 nomination for governor. Despite his connections with Charleston’s elites, Ravenel was seen as a longshot against two more established Democratic candidates. However, he surged to the forefront by using a tech-savvy election campaign and building up a large coalition of support which secured the nomination.

“That race attracted hundreds of thousands of voters, especially young people and African-Americans who saw a great deal of excitement and the possibility he could bring change to South Carolina,” said his longtime friend Bud Ferillo. “He did change the Democratic Party in his era and will always be remembered as the man who brought modern politics to South Carolina.”

However, Ravenel was dogged by questions about his residency and the state constitution’s requirement he live in South Carolina for at least five years prior to running. Ravenel had grown up in the Lowcountry, but left the state to attend Harvard University and pursue a career on Wall Street. A lower judge initially ruled in his favor, but a lawsuit filed after Ravenel had won already the nomination resulted in the state Supreme Court ruling he did not meet those requirements.

Ravenel was an honorary mention All-American quarterback during his time at Harvard and got his nickname from a nose injury he sustained as a kid after running into a pole while trying to catch a baseball. He worked as an investment banker for several years after graduating before deciding he would run for governor at age 36.

Ferillo was chief of staff for the state House Speaker in 1974. He said Ravenel’s campaign changed South Carolina politics forever.

“Pug’s campaign broke all of the barriers of campaign techniques,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “He used a lot of polling. His television ads were extremely powerful and beautifully produced… The man barely in his mid-thirties was an electifying candidate. They used every conceivable modern technique to reach voters.”

Ravenel’s popularity came amid a time of rising distrust in government. In Washington, the U.S. House of Representatives was moving with impeachment proceedings against President Richard Nixon over the “Watergate” scandal and subsequent coverup efforts. In South Carolina, a younger group of Democrats (nicknamed the “Young Turks”) were pushing the state’s dominant party in a more progressive direction while Republicans were beginning to slowly reassert themselves after decades of political irrelevance.

“Mr. Ravenel brought to the South Carolina arena a vigor, perspective, intelligence, and charisma which we have rarely seen.” former U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings said in a statement. “Pug is the best thing that ever happened to our party. We were dying. He brought in fresh faces and fresh ideas.”

Ravenel surged to victory in the Democratic convention, virtually assuring him of the Governor’s Office in a state which had not chosen a Republican leader for a century. But a lawsuit filed by former Baptist preacher Milton Dukes and Columbia radio host Ben Dekle led the South Carolina Supreme Court to rule he had not lived in the state for the required five years. The Democratic Party then chose runner-up then-U.S. Rep. W.J. Bryan Dorn to represent the party. However, voter anger at the ruling led many to abandon the party that election, electing then-State Sen. James Edwards as the first Republican governor since 1876.

Ravenel tried running against incumbent U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond four years later, but could not unseat the popular Republican. Two years later, he lost to Republican candidate Tommy Hartnett in an election for an open seat in Congress and did not run for elected office again. In 1995, Ravenel pled guilty to bank fraud conspiracy and served eleven months in federal prison before his eventual pardon. He also fought a battle with cancer later in life, according to his brother Hal.

He is survived by his wife Susan and three children. He is a cousin of former U.S. Rep. Arthur Ravenel, Jr., who later ended up representing the congressional seat “Pug” could not win in 1980. Arthur’s son Thomas Ravenel was elected State Treasurer in 2007 but resigned due to drug charges later that year.