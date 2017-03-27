Greenville Tech program could benefit Lockheed move to Greenville

Lockheed Martin’s announcement last week that it will move production of the F-16 fighter plane to a plant in Greenville could be big news for a Greenville Technical College program.

Greenville Tech has an aircraft maintenance program licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration to train 120 students. Those students are split between 60 on day shift and 60 on night shift.

The Greenville News reports the program is located just across the runway from Lockheed Martin’s site at Donaldson Center Airport. Some of Lockheed’s employees are instructors at Greenville Tech.

A Lockheed spokeswoman said last week the company plans to assemble its final Taxas-made plane at its Fort Worth facility in September before shutting the F-16 assembly line for roughly 18 months to relocate.

Coincidently, two years is the time it takes for an individual to complete the aircraft maintenance program at Greenville Tech.

The company is among those seeking win a contract to assemble a new type of advanced training jet for the U.S. Air Force.

The newspaper reported in December that, if Lockheed wins the contract bid, it could mean between $8-$10 billion in business for the company. The win could also mean the possibility of 200 new jobs over the next 16 years.