Hunting and fishing rules could be waived for terminally ill children

There’s a time and a season for everything hunting and fishing, but a proposed bill in the South Carolina House of Representatives would relax those rules for children with terminal illnesses.

A bill by State Rep. Davey Hiott, R-Pickens, would waive hunting fees and season limits for children who are facing illness from which they may not recover. The law would grant the Department of Natural Resources director the freedom to make the changes for terminally-ill children under the age of 21 who are sponsored by an eligible nonprofit, such as the Make a Wish Foundation.

Hiott said it was an easy bill to sponsor. “If we can do anything to help these children who are facing difficult things in their lives, I mean, it’s kind of what we are here for,” he told South Carolina Radio Network.

Hiott said former DNR agents approached him about creating the bill because it was something they wished they had more freedom to do while they were officers.

The law would not cut into the tag limits for other hunters. It would just allow organizations to set up hunts for children who might not have the luxury of waiting for a license or a particular hunting season. Hiott said children are most interested in waiving general hunting licenses for deer, turkey and fishing.