Model reconstructs fort at Santa Elena from 440 years ago

A 3D-scaled model of Fort San Marcos, which was built on the Santa Elena site near Port Royal in 1577, is now on display at the Santa Elena History Center in Beaufort.

University of South Carolina archaeology professor ChesterDePratter told South Carolina Radio Network that the model shows what his team guessed the fort looked like because it was constructed with wood which rotted away long ango with no artifacts surviving the centuries. “So all of the fort and all of the houses eventually just rotted away. The only thing you can really see today is the moat around the last fort built at Santa Elena,” DePratter said.

By cross-referencing analysis from the non-invasive archaeology site work, maps found in Spanish Archives, and a detailed description of the fort by a Spanish Inspector General in 1578, Dr. DePratter worked with local model-maker Alex Coplo to build the structure and its contents. The model will be installed within the main exhibit, “Santa Elena: America’s Untold Story,” in the former courthouse on Bay Street in Beaufort.

The project launches the History Center’s plans to expand the main exhibit with new aspects of this significant 16th century history, along with models, replicas and artifacts to help bring the story to life, preserve the earliest local history, and create a must-see experience for residents and visitors.

The archaeological discovery of Fort San Marcos took multiple years and non-invasive methods by leading archaeologists. The announcement of its location ran in hundreds of news outlets internationally. In the attached press release from the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology (SCIAA), the University of Georgia, and the Parris Island Marine Recruit Depot, further details of the finding are explained.

DrPratter said the model tells the history of the fort. “It’s so exciting to have the Santa Elena History Center here in Beaufort to tell the story of the site and its history,” said DePratter.

The search for the fort lasted for 23 years, last year DePratter and Dr. Victor Thompson discovered the long-lost fort.