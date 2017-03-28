USC will open satellite public health program at Greenville hospital

The University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health announced Monday it will open a satellite program in Greenville focused on research and education in an effort to tackle some of South Carolina’s most pressing health needs.

The expansion, a partnership with Greenville Health System (GHS) Health Sciences Center and the USC School of Medicine-Greenville, will allow students to receive graduate-level education in an existing clinical medicine facility.

Associate Dean Ron Horner told South Carolina Radio Network the new program will provide for a hands-on experience. “Essentially (we’re) partnering health scientists with clinicians in the Greenville Health System to improve the public’s health,” he said.

In addition to four current public health faculty members, three new public health scientists will be located on the GHS campus beginning this fall.

Horner said the goal of the expansion and partnership is to work proactively to address regional population health issues such as stroke, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. “By working with clinicians we can focus on the biggest health challenges of their patients and find solutions that are actually going to work,” he said.

Faculty at the new Arnold School location will teach in established graduate public health degree or public health management programs. USC said school leaders are developing a long-term plan for future activities, but later expansion is expected to include interdisciplinary graduate degree options that combine public health with clinical medicine, nursing, pharmacy and other health disciplines.

The school says its partnership with GHS and other health systems enables public health research and graduate courses to be focused on the particular challenges encountered in real-world care delivery systems and applying public health principles to reduce preventable diseases. “We see this as a very unique enterprise because we can work in a real-life health system,” said Horner.