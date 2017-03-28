Proposal reaching House floor clamps down on work zone endangerment after SCDOT deaths

A proposal that would toughen penalties for speeding in a work zone — and create a new criminal charge for endangering the lives of highway workers — easily cleared a South Carolina House transportation committee Tuesday

The measure now headed to the full House was proposed after a hit-and-run driver killed two state Department of Transportation employees who were working along a road near North Augusta earlier this month. If approved, it would create the offense of “endangerment of a highway worker” for any driver who fails to obey traffic control devices in a work zone or who drive outside the designated lanes in that same zone. A driver who does risks a minimum $500 fine and/or 30 days in prison.

“Right now the minimum fine is $75 up to $200,” lead sponsor State Rep. Bill Hixon, R-North Augusta, said. “That’s the same thing it is for speeding up and down the open highway now.”

The penalty would increase to $2,000 minimum fine and/or three years in prison if the driver’s actions result in serious injury. State law already allows for charging drivers with vehicular homicide if reckless driving causes death in a work zone.

Hixon’s bill would also require 75 percent of each fine go towards paying for traffic enforcement in work zones, including a fund that could allow the Department of Transportation to hire off-duty officers to monitor particularly dangerous zones. However, it’s not clear if enough money would be raised from the fines, since state budget analysts say they have no way of predicting revenue until the law is in effect.

“Blue lights really make people pay attention to what they’re doing,” Hixon said.

The House Education and Public Work Committee approved the proposal roughly two weeks after a Georgia man left the roadway and struck three SCDOT workers near Clearwater. One employee was struck on the hand and was not seriously injured, but an agency spokesman said 54-year-old Tony Redmond and 64-year-old Robert Clark were killed. The driver 29-year-old Lonnie Miller is charged with two counts of hit-and-run involving death and one count of hit-and-run involving minor injuries.

However, Hixon admitted the proposal would not have affected Miller, since the incident did not occur in a work zone. The men had been inspecting a reported washout along SC Highway 421 at the time.

The committee’s vote came only hours after a subcommittee heard public testimony and advanced the measure earlier Tuesday morning.