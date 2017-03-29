SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SCE&G will continue work for now on nuclear reactors under construction, even though the project’s lead contractor declared bankruptcy.

— Senate GOP revolted against priority debate on a proposal to raise $800 million in new road funding largely via 12 cents per-gallon gas tax increase.

— Suspended State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, will remain free on a $16,000 personal recognizance bond as he prepares for an upcoming trial.

— A Mount Pleasant teen is claiming self-defense in the stabbing death of a classmate two years ago.