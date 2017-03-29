Sen. Greg Hembree offers his version of a bill to fix roads

State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, unveiled a road funding plan Tuesday he believes is better for South Carolina’s lower income residents than a plan endorsed by Senate leaders this year.

Hembree’s proposal introduced in a Tuesday press conference at the Statehouse would raise roughly $600 million for roads in the state by increasing the gas tax 12 cents per-gallon over six years and cutting $635 million from South Carolina’s General Fund through consolidation of income tax brackets.

“You’ve got a net tax cut to South Carolinians,: Hembree told reporters. “You fix the roads permanently. You restore money to the general fund and you increase funding to education.”

Hembree said the gas tax increase by two cents per-year until 2025 would target a large number of out-of-state drivers who use South Carolina roads. “So we capture those out-of-state taxpayers, the ones using our roads and not paying their fair share, we scoop them up with the gas tax,” he said.

“If you make $14,650 in South Carolina you pay the same rate of tax as a millionaire,” Hembree said. “That’s not fair and we’ve done this to our people for a long time. It’s not fair to working families. It’s not fair to the middle class. It’s not fair to the working poor.”

A current gas tax bill in the Senate would increase funding for highways and bridges by about $800 million through a similar 12 cents per-gallon increase combined with various vehicle fee increases. The plan backed by moderate Republicans and Senate Democrats does not include income tax cuts.

Conservatives led by State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, are vowing to filibuster any gas tax increase which does not also include an offset elsewhere or changes in how the state Department of Transportation is structured. Gov. Henry McMaster signaled he would also oppose a tax increase to fund roads.