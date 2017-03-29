Statehouse Roundup: Bond hearing Wednesday for suspended state senator

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

A longtime Columbia senator will have his first day in court Wednesday afternoon as he fights ethics charges against him. State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, is scheduled to appear before a state circuit judge in Columbia for a bond hearing. The State Grand Jury earlier this month indicted Courson on three ethics charges at the recommendation of First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, who is acting as special prosecutor in an ongoing investigation into financial dealings at the Statehouse.

Courson is accused of paying a political consulting firm more than $240,000 in campaign money and getting back roughly half of that in payments to his personal account. The senator has insisted the charges are false. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant has suspended Courson from the Senate until his trial.

— A plan that would borrow $498 million through bonds to finance a massive list of maintenance, repairs and upgrades at South Carolina’s public colleges and other state facilities is headed to the floor. The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday unanimously voted for the Tuesday following a two-hour meeting. The move comes two years after a previous effort failed when former Gov. Nikki Haley threatened a veto and other House Republicans withheld their support.

— Senate budgetwriters put the finishing touches Tuesday on their proposed spending plan for next fiscal year, as the Senate Finance Committee approved the roughly $8 billion budget. The State newspaper reports the plan will not include a pay raise for state employees, with even ardent supporters of the idea noting a large chunk of new money this year will go towards shoring up those same employees’ struggling pension retirement plan.

— The Finance Committee also on Tuesday significantly reduced funding for a proposed adult burn unit at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The committee scaled back $5 million put towards the House to $1 million. South Carolina has not had an adult unit since a similar MUSC facility closed in 2002. Currently, adult burn victims in South Carolina are taken to a center in Augusta, Ga. MUSC leaders have said they did not request the money but some Lowcountry lawmakers asked them to take up the project.

— Members of the House have voted to create a study committee that will review South Carolina’s laws on “disturbing schools,” which some civil rights groups have complained over-criminalize classroom behavior issues. The proposal approved Tuesday in a 97-4 vote creates a panel of 10 senators and House members who will recommend ways to redirect misbehaving juveniles away from the criminal justice system and more towards school-centered discipline.

— A proposal that would toughen penalties for speeding in a work zone — and create a new criminal charge for endangering the lives of highway workers — easily cleared a South Carolina House transportation committee Tuesday. The measure now headed to the full House was proposed after a hit-and-run driver killed two state Department of Transportation employees who were working along a road near North Augusta earlier this month.

— Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday chose the next leader of an economic panel which predicts how much tax revenue the state will collect for its next budget. McMaster announced Edisto Island banking executive Edward Grimball would be his choice as chairman of the Board of Economic Advisors. Grimball most recently served as chief financial officer and board member of Hydro-Photon, Inc. Prior to that, he oversaw the management of a $3 billion investment portfolio as chief financial officer at Whitney Holding Company.

— A Senate Republican introduced the latest gas tax proposal to pay for road funding, but this version would also lower state income taxes to offset the difference. State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, introduced the plan in a Statehouse press conference Tuesday. Hembree maintained the plan would raise about $600 million in additional gas tax revenue while also providing $635 million in income tax relief. The proposal differs from another favored by Senate leaders that does not include income tax cuts.