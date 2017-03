Appointment pushed for suspended Sen. Courson’s seat

An ethics advocate wants the governor to appoint a fill-in replacement for suspended state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland. The State newspaper reports former executive director of the advocacy group Common Cause South Carolina John Crangle on Thursday made a request to Gov. Henry McMaster asking for a substitute senator until criminal charges against Courson are determined.

According to Crangle, replacing a suspended lawmaker has never been done before in South Carolina. But state ethics standards adopted in 1993 allows it. Those ethics rules were passed in the aftermath of Operation Lost Trust, an FBI sting that eventually netted 18 different state legislators in a vote-buying scheme.

The newspaper reports a 1982 South Carolina attorney general’s opinion said the move might “be constitutionally suspect.” The opinion from then-state Attorney General Dan McLeod stated the Legislature has “autonomous control” over its members and worried a gubernatorial appointment would violate the concept behind separation of powers.

Courson is facing charges of misconduct in office and conversion of campaign funds to personal use. The State Grand Jury indicted Courson two weeks ago on accusations he paid a political consultant group more than $240,000 in campaign donations, then received nearly half of those payments back into his personal account. The senator has insisted he’s done nothing wrong and the payments were legitimate.

Crangle told the newspaper that Courson’s Senate seat will likely remain empty for this year until the legal issues are settled, leaving no one to represent and assist residents. The current Senate’s regular session ends in May. Crangle said he has no candidate in mind for the appointment he is seeking for the seat.