SC Medicaid chief to step down

The man who leads the South Carolina agency responsible for overseeing Medicaid and other health services across the state plans to leave his job next week, according to a release from the Governor’s Office on Thursday.

Christian Soura has served as director of the Department of Health and Human Services since his appointment by then-Gov. Nikki Haley in late 2014. Prior to that, he was Haley’s top advisor on budget-related issues. Soura kept a low-profile during his time leading the agency, even as its budget by about $800 million in total federal and state funding between 2014 and the current House budget plan.

Soura’s last day on the job will be April 6 before he takes an undisclosed “private sector” job. In his announcement, Soura was proud of a decline in infant deaths over the past decade.

“I am proud to have been part of a team that has worked hard every day to help our friends and neighbors who have needed it the most,” he said in a statement. “Through the continued success of the Birth Outcomes Initiative and now our groundbreaking Pay-for-Success waiver with the Nurse-Family Partnership, we’ve put South Carolina at the forefront of a national effort to use evidence-based policy to improve outcomes for vulnerable moms and babies.”

Gov. Henry McMaster said he has appointed a search committee of several legislators and healthcare leaders to help him find a replacement. he agency’s current deputy director of health programs Deirdra Singleton will act as interim director.