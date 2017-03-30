Effort fails in Senate to set gas tax bill to priority status

— The state Senate on Wednesday failed to gather enough votes to fast-track a plan increasing road funding largely through an increase to the state’s gas tax. 18 Republicans revolted against their own committee leaders and Democrats who support the plan.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, said the citizens of South Carolina has made their voices clear that they want something done about the state’s poor roads. “The state is crying out for us to fix our roads,” Kimpson said on the Senate floor after the vote to set the bill to special order failed to reach the required two-thirds vote in a 23-18 defeat.

Opponent of raising the gas tax State Sen. Tom Davis, R- Beaufort, said the proposal is irresponsible and regressive. “It hurts the people who can least afford to pay it,” said Davis. He also said any legislation to fix roads must reform the structure of the Department of Transportation to remove legislative influence.

The plan which reached the Senate floor this month would gradually increase the gas tax by 12 cents a gallon over the next six years and hike certain vehicle fees in an effort to eventually raise about $800 million annually to repair roads and bridges.

Kimpson said time is running to get meaningful road repair legislation passed this year. “We are approaching the end of session and we’ve got to take up the budget. And when we get on the budget that’s going to occupy a lot of time by this body,” he said.

Some Republican opponents want any plan to fix roads to also include income tax cuts.