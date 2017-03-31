Ladson teen charged with trying to join ISIS

A Ladson teen has been charged with trying to travel overseas to join the terror group ISIS.

The FBI announced Friday that agents arrested 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin at the Charleston International Airport Thursday before he could board a plane. He is charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization. He appeared in federal court on Friday.

Abdin is an American citizen, although his family is Syrian. He was previously arrested in York County after investigators accused him of planning to rob a gun store and use the weapons to kill American troops. Abdin was sentenced on a gun charge and ordered to remain in state juvenile justice custody until he turned 21. However, a parole board released him in May over the objections of 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett and law enforcement. At time, prosecutors claimed Abdin was still a danger.

The Justice Department is asking the judge to deny bond. Abdin is being held at the Charleston County Detention Center.