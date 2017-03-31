Report: Emanuel AME Church shooter will plead guilty to avoid state trial

Dylann Roof will not have a second trial.

According to multiple media outlets in the Charleston region, 10th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has confirmed her office will allow Roof to plead guilty to state charges for the murders of nine black churchgoers at Emanuel AME Church in June 2015. He is scheduled to enter the plea in an April 10 hearing, according to those reports.

A federal jury in January sentenced Roof to death for civil rights charges related to the shooting.

The plea would likely allow Roof to avoid the death penalty on the state charges. His attorneys had previously offered a guilty plea on the condition that he receive no worse than life in prison. Roof has been in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston ever since his arrest, but pleading guilty would likely clear the way for him to enter federal custody.

He would no longer have any future court dates after the April 10 hearing.