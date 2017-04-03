One death blamed on potential tornado in Union County

One person is dead after severe storms and three possible tornadoes hit parts of South Carolina Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service plans to send survey teams Tuesday to the reported sites of tornado touchdowns in Union County, Laurens County and Cameron in Calhoun County.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said 66-year-old Jason Matthews was killed near the town of Whitmire when his mobile home flipped several times. “Once (emergency responders) got to the mobile home, they found a man inside who had died as a result of the storm,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. The home was located roughly three miles north of Whitmire just off U.S. Highway 176, he said.

Taylor said no other homes were seriously damaged, but there were many downed trees and some extensively damaged outbuildings.

WSPA-TV reports the National Weather Service noted a possible tornado touchdown near Laurens. The Laurens County Emergency Management Division said there were downed trees along a rural road north of the town, but no injuries.

Meanwhile, the Orangeburg Times & Democrat reports potential storm damage in Calhoun County may have been due to a separate tornado. Photos showed downed power lines, trees and a destroyed barn about halfway between the towns of St. Matthews and Cameron. There were no reports of injuries in that area.