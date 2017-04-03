SC House members go against compromise, push for expansion on industrial hemp

A proposed pilot program that would have South Carolina farmers grow small amounts of industrial hemp has hit a hurdle in the state House after rank-and-file members went against a compromise pushed by House agriculture leaders last week.

Hemp has many uses as fiber but is controversial because it is closely related to marijuana. However, it lacks the chemical composition that give a person the sensation of feeling high. The federal government only recently began allowing American farmers to grow the crop. A 2014 law technically legalized the hemp in South Carolina, but did not lay out the permitting process for farmers. Similar programs already exist in Georgia and North Carolina, among other states.

“This is something that’s going to take off for the agricultural community,” State Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, said. “But we know if we’re going to get to that particular point, we have to make sure we have the appropriate research and the appropriate buy-in.”

Law enforcement groups and the state Department of Agriculture are uncomfortable with giving their blessing to the crop out of concerns it could be used to hide illegal marijuana plants. But House leaders thought they had a compromise that would allow 15 farmers to work with Clemson University to grow the crop on no more than 20 acres of land each. However, that idea derailed last week when House members instead signaled their support for an amendment that would allow 50 farmers to grow on up to 50 acres each. In a 32-74 vote,

“It’s worthwhile for a farmer to lease 50 acres,” State Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, “If we limit it to 20, it’s not feasible for him to do that. And I think that was part of the reasoning behind (opponents) being willing to acquiesce to that offer.”

But Ott was emphatic that all sides involved had reached a compromise in committee. Ott said he was sympathetic to giving farmers more flexibility, but said the bill would likely be stalled by law enf0rcement-aligned lawmakers in the Senate if the compromise is not honored.

“To be able to get it through subcommittee and through the full committee… unanimously, we had to compromise with law enforcement, Clemson University and the Department of Agriculture, as well,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “We currently have nothing in South Carolina right now… my intent was for us to start at a level that is manageable for the state agencies who are going to have to implement the program.”

Another point of contention is language that would allow the State Law Enforcement Division to conduct random inspections to make sure farmers are not growing marijuana or other psychoactive cannabis plants. Some lawmakers believe that would amount to a violation of the Constitution’s ban on “unreasonable searches and seizures.”

“(Farmers) should not sign over their constitutional right of privacy and allow SLED to come unfettered and search for whatever they want to just because they’re growing industrial hemp,” State Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, argued.

House members will have a short turnaround to pass the measure. This is the final week before the “crossover” deadline. Under legislative rules, a bill must pass either the House or Senate by April 10 to be considered by the other chamber. The rule can be waived with a supermajority, but lawmakers rarely take that step.