Senator proposes having state elected officials submit tax returns for review

A state senator wants to require South Carolina elected officials release their tax returns.

The State newspaper reports State Sen. Wes Climer, R-York, introduced the bill last week.

The measure would require statewide constitutional officers to submit their returns to the South Carolina Ethics Commission, and legislators to submit theirs to the the respective House or Senate ethics committee. The commission and committees would have the authority to audit the returns.

Clier said the proposal would give the Ethics Commission and ethics committees access to information needed to ensure compliance with ethics laws.

He told the newspaper the new disclosure requirements which lawmakers passed last year are a good starting point, but believes there is no process in place to determine whether the returns are correct. Climer is serving his first year in the Senate.

The legislation would require each statewide constitutional officer and member of the General Assembly to provide a copy of personal federal and state income tax returns for the previous calendar year by April 25, unless the filer has requested an extension.

It would also require the filer’s immediate family member also submit a copy of their income tax return if the filer’s income tax return does not indicate the immediate family member’s source of income.

The tax returns submitted would not be to open to the public and must be destroyed after the time period for audit or income verification.

Climer’s proposal came the same week state lawmakers are required to release their statements of economic interests. The statements show any potential income or contracts lawmakers have with the state of South Carolina or its agencies.