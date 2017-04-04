Gov. McMaster wants lawmakers to borrow up to $1 billion to fix roads

Gov. Henry McMaster wants lawmakers to borrow up to $1 billion to fix South Carolina’s crumbling roads, threatening Tuesday to veto an increase to the state’s gas tax to repair roads.

In a letter, the governor advised lawmakers to change a House proposed $500 million borrowing plan for higher education and state agencies to handle maintenance and technology needs and instead spend that money on roads.

“The immediate thing we can do is take the current bond bill that has already been provided for in the House bill and switch that to use it not for those other things,” McMaster said. “Not for buildings, not for the agencies, but put that billion dollars or so right straight on the roads. It would go directly to nothing but roads.”

McMaster said there needs to be a long-term plan that involves reforming the South Carolina Department of Transportation. “That will require restructuring the highway department, the highway commission, the State Infrastructure Bank taking a look at those things,” said McMaster.

House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, responded with a statement saying that borrowing money to fix the state’s roads would leave the cost of those repairs solely with South Carolina residents and not reap out-of-state tourism tax dollars.

“Borrowing more money to fix South Carolina’s roads and bridges will not serve as a permanent solution to our infrastructure crisis,” Lucas said. He noted the House road-funding plan, which would have raised the gas tax by 10 cents per-gallon over five years amid other fee increases, passed by a veto-proof majority. It also included some of the reform proposals the governor sought in his letter. Budget analysts estimate it could eventually raise $500 million per year.

However, those SCDOT structural changes were removed by the Senate Finance Committee’s plan for a 12-cent-a-gallon gas-tax hike. That chamber’s plan would generate about $800 million a year for roads, but many of the Senate Republicans have revolted against their own committee leaders. Those opponents insist they will not support the bill and will back a filibuster unless the gas tax is offset with an income tax decrease or legislative influence is significantly reduced in road construction decisions. The Senate lacks the votes to pass the measure without a filibuster, much less overcoming a veto.

The governor said not all of the current gas tax is being spent on the state’s highways. “If we could shift money that is coming in on the current gas tax, which is around $600-plus million a year, but hundreds of millions of dollars of that are not being spent on the roads,” he said. “And most people don’t know that.”

State Rep. Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, who crafted much of the House plan, argued using a consistent funding source like the gas tax was a more reliable funding method than one-time borrowing. “We want to be the best stewards of the taxpayer dollar we can,” he told reporters outside the House chambers. “Usually that is not borrowing. It’s a pay-as-you-go system.”