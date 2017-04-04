Pendleton Police: Officer shoots man in underwear who tried to drive off in patrol car

The State Law Enforcement Division is now investigating after a Pendleton police officer shot and killed a man in his underwear who he said briefly got control of the officer’s patrol car.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore told the Anderson Independent-Mail the 46-year-old man was shot more than once Monday night. Shore has not yet publicly identified the man, pending notification of family.

Pendleton Police Chief Doyle Burdette said the officer was called to a domestic violence incident and encountered the man on Woodland Circle, a neighborhood road in north Pendleton. Neighbors reported the suspect had been running around the area wearing only his underwear before beating on a neighbor’s door, eventually knocking the window out. The neighbors called 911.

Burdette said the man was behaving erratically and charged at the responding officer. The chief said his officer gave several commands to the man that were not heeded, then used his Taser. Shore said the man then got into the officer’s patrol car and put it in reverse.

At that point, the officer fired multiple times into the vehicle. The car eventually backed into a tree and stopped.

The State Law Enforcement Division is now handling the investigation, as it does for most officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. Shore said the officer was wearing a functioning body camera at the time of the shooting, although the coroner indicated he had not yet seen video of the incident. The officer is on paid leave during the investigation.