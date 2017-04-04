SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Survey teams have now confirmed six different tornadoes struck South Carolina during Monday’s severe storms.

— Gov. Henry McMaster is threatening to veto any gas tax. Instead he wants lawmakers to borrow up to $1 billion to fix the state’s crumbling roads.

— Former state public health chief Catherine Templeton has officially entered next year’s governor’s race.

— Williamsburg County deputies say a pair of burglars robbed a couple while pretending to assess damage caused from Hurricane Matthew.