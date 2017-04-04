Sen. Graham says Gorsuch unfairly under attack by most Democrats

South Carolina’s senior U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday that GOP leaders will go “nuclear” to overcome an expected filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Graham made the comments as the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday narrowly advanced Gorsuch’s nomination to the floor in a narrow 11-9 vote.

“When I hear Sen. (Chuck) Schumer say change the nominee don’t change the rules. That’s an absolute slam on a fine man. We’re not going to change the nominee,” said Graham.

Senate Minority Leader Schumer, D-NY, has said that President Trump should nominate another judge if Mr. Gorsuch cannot win 60 votes.

The ‘nuclear option’ is if Senate Republicans use their majority to lower the 60-vote filibuster threshold for confirmation down to a simple majority of 51 votes.

Graham said he believes changing the rules will hurt the Senate. “I think damage to the Senate is going to be real,” he added. Democrats are still angry Republicans refused to even consider then-President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland for the same Supreme Court seat last year following the death of justice Antonin Scalia.

But Graham said Gorsuch is well suited to be a Supreme Court justice. “Mainstream, competent, highly qualified. To all the people who served with Judge Gorsuch in a variety of roles throughout their lives and his told us without any hesitation he is one of the finest people they know,” Graham said. “From a qualification point of view there is no argument.”

Graham voted to confirm two of President Obama’s nominees to the high court: Sonia Sotomayor in 2009 and Elena Kagan in 2010.