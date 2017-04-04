Statehouse Roundup: Democrats fume on House GOP cutting off concealed carry debate

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

House Democrats are fuming at Republicans’ efforts to head off debate on a bill expanding gun owners’ ability to carry in public.

The House this week will take up a proposal allowing what’s known as “concealed carry” in South Carolina. That’s when legal gun owners are able to carry their weapon without needing to get a required CWP permit.

Republicans last week voted to invoke cloture on the bill before debate even began. The vote means no more amendments can be considered once the four already proposed have been taken up. Cloture also means only two hours of debate is allowed once the amendments are finished — one hour each for supporters and opponents.

The procedural move angered State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, who called such a move unprecedented in the House. “In anybody’s lifetime in here, we have never seen a member (invoke cloture) before we even got on the bill,” he said Thursday. “I consider that… an absolute offense to this institution.”

Smith said Republicans abused the rule, which he said is meant to end debate only when no progress is being made.

Republicans did not speak on the bill Thursday, but have been trying to move quickly on the controversial bill.

This is the final week before the “crossover” deadline. Under legislative rules, a bill must pass either the House or Senate by April 10 to be considered by the other chamber. The rule can be waived with a two-thirds vote, but lawmakers rarely take that step.

— With this being the final week before the crossover deadline, lawmakers are expecting long workdays in order to pass legislation before the deadline. On the House side, attention will be paid to concealed carry and a proposal that would borrow nearly $500 million for statewide maintenance repairs. The Senate, meanwhile, is set to spend the week debating its proposed budget for the next fiscal year.

— Another bill to come on the House floor for debate this week would allow first responders like ambulance personal or firefighters to carry a gun on school property during emergencies. The measure is in answer to a shooting at Townville Elementary School last year. During that incident, a volunteer firefighter was the first on scene and he technically violated state law by bringing his weapon onto the property to confron the shooter. Responders would have to complete a one-week class to carry guns on school property. The measure passed the House Ways and Means Committee last week.