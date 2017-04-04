Templeton makes it official, will run for governor

South Carolina’s former state public health chief will run for governor next year, announcing she plans to challenge current Gov. Henry McMaster..

Catherine Templeton announced Tuesday that she will run in the 2018 Republican primary. The former Department of Health and Environmental Control director said she never planned to run for elected office, but “I can’t unsee what I saw in Columbia. The corruption, waste, self interest, and good ol boy system is alive and well,” she said in her statement. “It’s ridiculous. Doing the right thing, is not that hard if you are in it for the right reasons.”

Templeton had indicated last year her interest in running, even telling the Charleston Post & Courier she would make a run for the job. But she postponed her announcement after Gov. Nikki Haley resigned in January to become United Nations ambassador and Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster took her place. McMaster plans to run for reelection next year.

The labor attorney led DHEC from 2012 until 2015 and is credited with making the agency’s permitting process more efficient, although she frequently clashed with staff over the direction she took the agency and for hiring close allies into key positions. Prior to her time at DHEC, Templeton led the state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation for the first two years of Haley’s administration.

“There is a right way to do things and for the past 30 years we have sent a lot of our money to Columbia and we haven’t gotten a lot back,” Templeton said. “Right now, we need politicians spending less time on scandals and more time doing math.

She was rumored to be among the list of candidates for President Donald Trump’s Labor Secretary before Trump nominated Alex Acosta to the position.

Also on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott announced he would not run for governor, telling the Post & Courier he is satisfied with his place in the Senate.

“I can best serve the people of South Carolina in the office that I was elected to, and if something changes, there will be a clear indication,” he told the paper. “I haven’t seen it, I haven’t heard it, and I have no intention of doing anything other than focusing on my Senate career and hope to continue to serve the good people of South Carolina in a meaningful manner.”