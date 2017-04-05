Ladson man accused of trying to join ISIS pleads not guilty

A Ladson man who the FBI accuses of trying to join ISIS pleaded not guilty during a Wednesday arraignment hearing in federal court.

According to The Charleston Post and Courier, 18 year-old Zakaryia Abdin was indicted by a grand jury this week. He is accused of trying to join ISIS and remains jailed in the Charleston County Detention Center.

Abdin, a U.S. citizen whose family is originally from Syria, was arrested at the Charleston International Airport last week. Authorities said he was trying to leave the country to join ISIS. The newspaper reports that federal court documents unsealed this week claim he plotted an attack similar to the shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub last June that killed 49 people

Abdin was indicted on a terrorism charge by a federal grand jury Tuesday. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The unsealed affidavit claims Abdin sought help online from a person he thought was affiliated with ISIS, but was really an undercover FBI agent. Abdin told the agent he had pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2014 and was seeking help on how to join the terror group.

According to the affidavit, Abdin started buying and selling guns at the beginning of the year. It also said that he went to shooting ranges.

He was previously arrested in York County two years ago after investigators accused him of planning to rob a gun store and use the weapons to kill American troops. Abdin was sentenced on a gun charge and ordered to remain in state juvenile justice custody until he turned 21. However, a parole board released him in May 2016 over the objections of 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett and law enforcement. At time, prosecutors claimed Abdin was still a danger.

The FBI arrested Abdin last Thursday at Charleston International Airport as he was getting ready to check in for a flight. His final destination was Amman, Jordan, according to the grand jury documents.