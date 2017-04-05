Senate proposal would criminalize deletion of police body camera footage

A South Carolina Senate proposal would criminalize the intentional deletion of police body camera footage.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, introduced the proposal on Tuesday — the second anniversary of the April 4, 2015 shooting death of Walter Scott. Scott was an unarmed driver who was shot in the back as he ran from a struggle with then-North Charleston Police officer Michael Slager.

“We know that most of our officers won’t behave like this but, if they do, we need a strong protection for the citizen,” said Kimpson.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop, but Slager did not have a body camera. The shooting was captured on cellphone video by a bystander.

Kimpson introduced legislation in 2015 that required South Carolina’s law enforcement agencies issue their officers body cameras. The bill picked up steam when the video of the of Scott’s shooting became public. “Fortunately we have not seen any video footage as horrific as Walther Scott, Jr,” he said.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor to intentionally delete body camera footage with the intention of altering or influencing the outcome of a criminal action, criminal or internal police investigations or civil proceedings. “So that if an officer intentionally destroys evidence, he or she is held accountable,” Kimpson said.