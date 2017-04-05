Statehouse Roundup: Critical deadline arrives in legislature

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

Wednesday is the final opportunity for either the House or Senate to approve new legislation that originated in its own chamber.

“Crossover deadline” — the last day a bill must pass either chamber in order to be taken up by the other is on Monday, April 10. Since the House plans to recess for Easter Week, any legislation it creates must clear the chamber by Thursday. In order to do that, it must receive the second of a required three readings by Wednesday.

The deadline also exists in the Senate, but senators are expected to spend Wednesday debating the state’s proposed budget plan.

Some of the bills still awaiting second reading as of Wednesday morning include a proposed $500 million borrowing proposal to pay for needed maintenane or upgrades at higher education institutions and various state agencies, an effort to allow first responders to legally carry guns while responding to school grounds in an emergency and another bill that would allow “constitutional carry,” or eliminate a requirement that an individual obtain a concealed weapons permit to carry a gun in South Carolina.

— Gov. Henry McMaster wants lawmakers to borrow up to $1 billion to fix South Carolina’s crumbling roads, threatening Tuesday to veto an increase to the state’s gas tax to repair roads.In a letter, the governor advised lawmakers to change a House proposed $500 million borrowing plan for higher education and state agencies to handle maintenance and technology needs and instead spend that money on roads. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, responded with a statement saying that borrowing money to fix the state’s roads would leave the cost of those repairs solely with South Carolina residents and not reap out-of-state tourism tax dollars.

— South Carolina’s former state public health chief will run for governor next year, announcing she plans to challenge McMaster. Catherine Templeton announced Tuesday that she will run in the 2018 Republican primary. The former Department of Health and Environmental Control director had hinted at a run last fall, but delayed her announcement once previous Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to become U.N. ambassador in January. Her replacement McMaster has indicated he will seek reelection.

Also on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott announced he would not run for governor, telling the Post & Courier he is satisfied with his place in the Senate.

— The House passed a bill Tuesday that would require health insurance plans to cover a 12-month prescription for birth control for women. The bill’s sponsors argued the bill would give women in the Palmetto State easier access to contraceptives and prevent unintended pregnancies by allowing women to get a year’s worth of pills at once. Most insurers do not allow puchases of more than three months at a time. However, 34 Republicans opposed the bill, saying it involved govenment telling insurance companies what to do.

— A legislative panel moved Gov. McMaster’s two nominees for the South Carolina Ports Authority board forward Tuesday, two weeks after delaying a vote amid concerns of an ongoing corruption probe. A joint House-Senate oversight committee chose to advance SCANA Corporation vice president Kenneth Jackson and environmental attorney William Jones towards the full Senate for confirmation. Members had heled up a vote last month because both men have loose connections to the political consulting group Richard Quinn & Associates, which is bbeing scrutinized as part of a corruption probe involving Statehouse members.

— Legislators will elect trustees to The Citadel military college on Wednesday. Expected to be included among them is former State Rep. Jim Harrison, a Columbia Republican who once led the House Judiciary Committee. The State newspaper reports Harrison testified to the State Grand Jury as part of an ongoing probe into Statehouse corruption, but the former lawmaker does not expect it to affect his appointment. Harrison now works as the state’s code commissioner.