Proposal to shore up pension fund heads to governor

A plan to stabilize South Carolina’s financially-troubled pension fund is now headed to the governor’s desk for his signature.

Both the state House and Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a compromise plan that would have public employees pay slightly more into the state’s retirement system, while agencies and taxpayers will contribute 64 percent more. The South Carolina Retirement System faces a $24 billion gap between what it’s promised retirees and what it has on hand, but supporters hope the changes will close that gap significantly.

“It’s an expensive plan. It’s going to cost the state a lot of money and it’s going to cost the employees some more money to get this thing fixed,” State Rep. Bill Herbkersman, R-Bluffton, said. “But it’s a realistic plan that could go for the next 40 years.”

Employees’ contribution rates will increases from 8.66 percent and cap at 9.00 percent, while employer contribution rates would increase by a percentage point each year from the current 11.56 percent to 18.56 percent by 2023. Herbkersman said those rates could drop again once the fund is 80 percent fully-funded.

It also lowers the anticipated rate of return from the state’s investments each year. Analysts say the state’s current 7.5 percent return expectation each year is unrealistic in the current market.

State Retirees Association President Wayne Bell said the changes are good news for the roughly 312,000 current and future retirees in South Carolina who are part of the plan. “Honestly, we could not have planned a better bill,” he said, noting the proposal would try to make up for years of underfunding.

The proposal was taken from recommendations made by the Joint Committee on Pension Systems Review, a special committee whose House and Senate members began meeting last summer to come up with solutions. Herbkersman said the initial goal was steadying the fund and reducing the liabilities it faces. The next goal will be determining the fund’s future — and, particularly, whether the state needs to move away from a pension for future employees and instead use a defined contribution plan like a 401(k).

House members had opposed a Senate proposal for new employees to eventually switch over into a defined contribution plan. Herbkersman said the idea may be a real possibility in the future, but lawmakers want to hear from stakeholders before making such a critical decision.

Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign the bill.