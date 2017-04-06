SC House passes ‘constitutional carry’ bill

South Carolinians who can legally carry a gun would no longer need to conceal it or get a CWP to carry under a bill approved by the state House Wednesday. The measure, known as “Constitutional carry,” passed on a 64-46 vote.

It now heads for the Senate, where it’s very unlikely to pass.

All of the “yes” votes came from Republicans who argued paying for a government permit and the required training to carry a firearm goes against the Constitution’s Second Amendment. “We shouldn’t be taxing or putting fees on the requirement to be able to defend your life, your liberty and your family,” State Rep. Phillip Lowe, R-Florence, said.

Seven Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the measure, arguing it would make the job harder for law enforcement to know if someone they stopped illegally possessed a gun or could carry legally. They noted law enforcement agencies oppose the law and want gun owners to get the classwork training the permit requires.

Opponents were also furious that Republicans took the unusual step of invoking cloture last week to cut off debate, days before it even began on the House floor. By invoking cloture, debate was limited to no more than three minutes on each of the four amendments proposed prior to the motion being made. It also capped debate at no more than two hours — one for supporters and one for opponents.

“You have infringed on the rights of each one of the 124 members of the General Assembly to be able to voice their opinion on this bill,” State Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill, said.

But State Rep. Mike Pitts said opponents claims it would lead to an increase in gun violence made the same arguments several years ago for a bill allowing concealed weapons permit holders to carry in bars. “It did not happen,” he said. “The scare tactics used on the other side of this issue have never occurred.”

The proposed law does not prevent businesses or homeowners from banning firearms from their property and still would not allow weapons in most public buildings.