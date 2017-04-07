Officials ID four inmates found dead in state prison Friday, but mum on cause

South Carolina prison authorities say they are still investigating what happened to four inmates who were found dead Friday morning at a maximum-security dorm in Columbia.

The Associated Press first reported the inmates were found at Kirkland Correctional Institution. The state Department of Corrections said it is investigating the incident, as is the Richland County Coroner’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division.

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling has confirmed the deaths. Initial reports do not say if the four were found together or spread across the dormitory. Coroner Gary Watts would only say the deaths “don’t appear to be natural.”

The Corrections Department identified the four dead as John King, Jason Kelley, Jimmy Ham, and William Scruggs.

Scruggs had been serving a life sentence for murder since 2009. Ham was serving a 15-year sentence for assault and battery and burglary charges. Kelley was serving a 15-year sentence for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. King was serving a 25-year sentence for various burglary, larceny and theft charges.