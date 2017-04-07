SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Authorities are investigating what happened to four inmates who were found dead this morning at a maximum-security prison in Columbia.

— A woman has died after authorities say high winds toppled a tree, causing it to fall onto her Lancaster County home.

— A Myrtle Beach principal says his students were in shock after two of their classmates apparently plummeted to their deaths this week.

— Gun laws in South Carolina could be changing now that two bills have made it into the next round of discussion inside the Statehouse.