Dylann Roof pleads guilty in state court

Already convicted in federal court Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleaded guilty Monday to state murder charges in a Charleston courtroom for the June 2015 attack at Emanuel AME Church.

Circuit Judge J.C. Nicholson sentenced the 23-year-old to life in prison.

The Post and Courier reports that the state plea will likely bring an end the courtroom saga in his prosecution since he gunned down nine black church members at the church. Roof planned the massacre for months and mentioned it in an online white supremacist manifesto.

Roof pleaded to nine counts of murder, three of attempted murder and a firearms violation in exchange for life in prison.

Roof was convicted and sentenced in January to death on federal hate crimes and religious rights violations. The federal government recently took over custody of Roof, allowing it to make arrangements for his execution.

The plea in state court is an effort to avoid the death penalty on the state level, even though he was sentenced to death in federal court. With the state plea, Roof will receive a mandatory life sentence without parole on his state charges.

According to the newspaper Roof will most likely be transferred to a federal prison. Death row inmates are housed at a federal prison in Terre Haute, IN.

Roof killed Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41; Cynthia Hurd, 54; Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Tywanza Sanders, 26; Ethel Lance, 70; Susie Jackson, 87; Depayne Middleton Doctor, 49; Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; and Myra Thompson, 59.