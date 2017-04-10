Palmetto Poison Center sees increase of calls related to essential oils

South Carolina’s Poison Control Center is seeing an increase in calls related to essential oils.

The Palmetto Poison Center (PPC) of the College of Pharmacy of the University of South Carolina

gets dozens of calls a day and most of them have nothing to do with essential oils, but they have seen the number of calls dealing with essential oils go up.

The Post and Courier reports that the increase in the number of calls related to essential oils suggests that they are becoming more popular and children are more frequently interacting with them, either accidentally or on purpose.

According to the newspaper staff at the PPC received 54 calls related to potential essential oil poisoning during the first three months of 2017, compared to 182 total calls in 2016. Forty-six of the 54 calls this year concerned a child, the PPC said.

The oils not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, but many individuals nationwide are increasingly turning to them for various household and health concerns and praising their successes.

One essential oils company alone passed the $1 billion sales mark last year. And while most customers use the oils topically or for aromatherapy, others ingest diluted tinctures of the oils for reported health benefits.