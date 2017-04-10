Six more die of flu in South Carolina

State health officials say six more people died of flu in South Carolina during the most recent week of flu season data available.

The Greenville News reports the latest numbers from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and bring the total number of deaths from the flu this season to 53.

Of the total deaths, 42 individuals were ages 65 and older. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that between 3,000 and 49,000 people nationwide die from flu each year, depending on the severity of the season.

DHEC said 16 of the deaths occurred in the Upstate, 18 in the Midlands, 14 in the Lowcountry and 5 in the Pee Dee region.

Vaccination cuts down on the risk of flu-associated death by half among children with underlying medical conditions and by 65 percent among healthy children, according to a study from the CDC.

Symptoms include and vary from fever, headache, extreme fatigue, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose and muscle aches. Children may also have nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Flu season usually runs from October to May, peaking in February.